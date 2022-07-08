Skip to main content
Gabriel & Dresden's Josh Gabriel Opens Up About Heart Attack: "It Came as Quite a Shock, But It Made a Lot of Sense"

Dave Dresden will continue to tour while Gabriel takes time to recover.

c/o Anjunabeats

Josh Gabriel of famed dance music duo Gabriel & Dresden has announced he's stepping away from touring in the wake of a recent heart attack.

Gabriel took to the duo's verified Instagram account to open up about the experience, which he said stems from "burnout, exhaustion and overall being pushed to my limit." The renowned trance and progressive house music producer told fans he was in the hospital for two days, but is now home recovering.

"It came as quite a shock, but it made a lot of sense," Gabriel wrote. "The past year I have been struggling with feelings of burnout, exhaustion and overall being pushed to my limit. I now have an understanding of what was really going on."

Gabriel's announcement serves not only as a candid window into his own struggles, but also a statement on the pitfalls of life as a touring DJ. Mental health and self-care have never been more essential in the breakneck world of electronic dance music.

"The hardest part is the reality that I must step back from touring until I have recovered," Gabriel continues, adding that Dave Dresden, his longtime bandmate, will tour solo until he's ready to return. "I'm going to miss playing for you and seeing everyone's smiling faces on the dancefloor. Now it's time for me to focus on my physical and mental health."

You can read Gabriel's full statement below.

