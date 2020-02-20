JOYRYDE and Tchami Tease Potential Collaboration

JOYRYDE (real name John Ford) has been on a bit of a hot streak as of recent. Fresh off an Australian tour and singles "SELECTA 19" and "MADDEN," Ford has been drumming up a buzz in the EDM universe. After he retweeted an Archillect photo of a nun with a gun with the caption, "If Tchami and I ever worked together..." the buzz was amplified as fans speculated after seeing Tchami's reply.

When Tchami (real name Martin Joseph Léonard Bresso) responded "Let's do this," fans began to speculate about an imminent collaboration between the two EDM titans, and it looks like it just might come to fruition.

Bass house and future house are the staples of Ford and Bresso, respectively. If this collaboration comes into being, house heads will almost certainly be elated to hear the amalgamation of each producer's unique styles.

Ford is slated to play at EDC Mexico on Sunday, March 1st. Bresso is gearing up for his Elevation North America Tour, with dates in Chicago, Detroit, Phoenix, Seattle, and more in the coming months.

There's no confirmation on if or when this collaboration between JOYRYDE and Tchami will happen, but fans will be waiting eagerly.

H/t: WeRaveYou

FOLLOW JOYRYDE:

Facebook: facebook.com/enJOYRYDE

Twitter: twitter.com/enJOYRYDE

Instagram: instagram.com/enjoyryde

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/enjoyryde

FOLLOW TCHAMI:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamTchami

Twitter: twitter.com/iamTchami

Instagram: instagram.com/tchami

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/iamtchami