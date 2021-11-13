Juice WRLD's Second Posthumous Album to Feature Collabs With Marshmello, The Chainsmokers
A second posthumous album from the late Chicago hip-hop artist Juice WRLD is in the works, and it includes collaborations with Marshmello and The Chainsmokers.
Mello and the "Lucid Dreams" wordsmith previously dropped a collab on the rapper's first posthumous album Legends Never Die, which released in 2020. The track, "Come & Go," went on to become the album's top performing song from a streaming perspective, and a big driver in helping the record to reach double-Platinum status.
According to Genius, the forthcoming follow-up album, Fighting Demons, includes a song titled "Soda Pop" alongside Roddy Rich and Marshmello.
Meanwhile, the credits of "In My Arm (Bad News)" indicate that one of the rapper's elusive collaborations with The Chainsmokers will finally see the light of day. Fans have been teased with a prospective project from them for quite some time—as early as the start of 2019 in fact—when the dance music duo revealed that they had at least five songs with Juice WRLD in the works.
Per Genius, prior leaks of the song suggest the track is a direct address to Juice WRLD's girlfriend, whom he refers to by the pseudonym Starfire.
Both collaborations are expected to drop with the full Fighting Demons project on December 10th, 2021.
