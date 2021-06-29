Justice Are Working On a New Album

The album will be the legendary electronic music duo's first since 2016's "Woman."

It looks like fans of Justice may soon hear a new album from the iconic French house duo.

Speaking to the Spanish magazine Binaural, Justice member Gaspard Augé said that they're currently "in the process" of producing a new album, which would be the duo's first in almost five years. He also waxes poetic about his new solo album Escapades, a record that he said was produced in a state of "total artistic freedom."

"I will release a second solo album at some point, and I already announce to you that we are also in the process of making a new album for Justice," Augé said, translated from Spanish. "We hope to be able to give some news soon."

The album will be the legendary electronic music duo's fourth overall and first since 2016's "Woman." Justice debuted in 2007 with the seminal Cross LP, an album that featured a number of influential electronic tracks such as the generational anthem "D.A.N.C.E.," before they unveiled their sophomore effort Audio, Video, Disco in 2011.

You can listen to Augé's new Escapades LP below.

