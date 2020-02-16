In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, Justin Bieber got emotional speaking on his past experiences in the music industry and wanting to protect Billie Eilish from what he dealt with.

In the very personal conversation, he talked about his marriage, his health problems, and his experiences in the music business. He went on to explain how it was difficult dealing with fame at such a young age. He then talked about Eilish and how she is experiencing an explosion of fame at a similar age.

In a quote from the interview obtained by Billboard, he explained how he will always be there if she needs advice. In his own words:

"Yes, I definitely feel protective of her. It was hard for me being that young, and being in the industry, and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they love me, and just turn their back on you in a second. It's hard because I want her to know that she can count on me, but at the end of the day, I don't want to... I'm never going to force myself to be in a relationship with her. It has to be natural, right? I just kind of let her do her thing. If she ever needs me, I'm going to be here for her. Just protecting those moments because people take for granted, encounters. I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."

Eilish responded by sharing a clip of the interview alongside pictures from her childhood showing her in a Justin Bieber T-shirt and photos of her bedroom covered in posters of him with the caption "stream changes" (the name of Bieber's latest single).

You can watch a segment of the interview below. To watch the entire Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe, you can head to the official site for the program here.

H/T: Insider

