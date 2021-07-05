JVNA Announces Completion of Anticipated Debut Album

The news comes nearly five years after the artist's debut in 2016.
Since breaking into the electronic scene in 2016, JVNA has stunned with her hard-hitting arrangements of melodic bass and original vocals. Still, she has left fans wanting for more, releasing only a handful of singles over the last five years.

Luckily, the time has finally come for a longer body of work from JVNA. On July 2nd, she announced that her debut album is finally complete and on the way. "It's daring work that mixes pop, rock and melodic bass with honest and emotional lyrics," reads her Spotify bio. "Nothing is off limits." 

With JVNA's sound ranging from the delicate future bass of "Temple of Time" to the sweeping melodic dubstep of "Reign (Will I Still Be The Same)" with Luca Lush, we anticipate her feature debut to be lyrically dynamic, sonically rich and emotionally potent.

She is particularly known for pulling lyrical inspiration from her personal experiences. 2018's "I'm With You," for example, was inspired by the loss of her father.

In a recent interview with C-Heads, JVNA also disclosed that her 2020 single "Safehouse" is central to the forthcoming project's message. The song was written about her transition into adulthood from college and the hardships that incurred.

"All of the songs (on the album) are driven by the learning process I underwent throughout all of this," JVNA said. "'Safehouse' is a song about finding strength in yourself and not relying on protection or being dependent on anything but yourself."

