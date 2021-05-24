Kacey Musgraves Lists Daft Punk, Magic Mushrooms as Influences of Upcoming Album

The six-time Grammy Award winner recently spilled the tea on the influences behind her forthcoming feature-length album, due later this year.

In a recent interview, six-time Grammy Award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves spilled the tea on the influences behind her forthcoming feature-length album, due later this year.

In the mix for the country queen was a guided magic mushroom trip at the beginning of 2021. Her takeaway? "Less time for bullshit," Musgraves told ELLE. “I am so repelled by the artificial, the chatter, the pressures of society. It doesn’t matter. We’re not here for very long."

In addition to psilocybin, the Texas native revealed an eclectic group of musical influences for the project, including legendary electronic music duo Daft Punk. “I feel like I don’t belong to country in any way on one hand, but on the other hand, I’m deeply rooted in that genre. So I’m not owned by it," she said, adding that Bill Withers, Sade, the Eagles and Weezer also influenced the record.

Kacey Musgraves' June/July 2021 Elle cover. Cass Bird

According to ELLE, 15 of the 40 songs written by Musgraves in the weeks following her trip will appear on the upcoming project, which will follow her fourth studio album, Golden Hour. This new project, she said, will take off the escapist "rose-colored glasses" of her past work and instead explore a more realistic look at the imperfections of her past. Released to critical acclaim, Golden Hour took home four awards at the 2019 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

You can read the full interview, which also discusses Musgraves' experiences with mental health and the Shakespearean themes of her new album, here.

