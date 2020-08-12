KAOS Nightclub Lawsuit Reveals Kaskade's Multi-Million Dollar Performance Pay Rate

Kaos opened its doors back in April 2019, introducing a grandiloquent nightclub concept to an increasingly stale Las Vegas nightlife district. Organizers went on to announce a staggering list of residencies that seemed too good to be true, signing on Skrillex, Marshmello, Eric Prydz, deadmau5, and Armin van Buuren, among other artists of EDM's corps d'elite. They also confirmed Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Latin superstars J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna.

However, just as ostentatiously as it opened, Kaos closed in public fashion a mere seven months later in November. Following the news of the club's cosmic implosion, one of its high-profile residents, electronic music veteran Kaskade, sued its owners and cited breach of contract after they allegedly cancelled a number of his shows.

According to the lawsuit, obtained at the time by TMZ, Kaskade signed a 2-year deal with Palms Casino Resort to play 30 gigs in 2019 followed by another 30 in 2020. Leading up to Kaos' permanent shutdown, the Grammy Award-nominated DJ had performed 20 gigs through September before he alleged that FP Holdings, the company behind Palms, pulled the rug out from under him and canceled his three October concerts with no warning. However, he did end up getting paid for those three shows.

According to a report by Billboard, Kaskade had 37 shows left as part of his Kaos residency, which equates to a whopping $7.95 million. After being served with the lawsuit, FP Holdings demanded Kaskade relinquish documents pertaining to any income he accrued during the time relevant to his cancelled performances. Kaskade's legal team referred to the request as "overbroad and unduly burdensome."