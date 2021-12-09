Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Kaskade Is Releasing a Reimagined Version of His Iconic "Fire and Ice" Album
This new version is "not to be compared to the original," Kaskade said.
Kaskade's Fire & Ice album from 2011 is getting reworked in a big way. 

The iconic "Room for Happiness" producer took to social media last week to announce version three of his seminal Fire and Ice album, noting that some of the songs will include vocals from the original singer-songwriters.

"If you remember or if you were here in Southern California, I had a Fire & Ice 10-year anniversary party," Kaskade says in his video. "In preparation for that show I was at the studio one day all stressed out. I was here trying to figure out the vibe for what I was going to do that day. In that process I started thinking, 'What if I just remade the record? What if I made new versions?'"

"I've been road-testing a bunch of new versions," he added. "It's a different thing not to be compared with the original."

Fire and Ice was released in 2011 on Ultra Records and featured Skrillex, Neon Trees, Dada Life, and Skylar Grey, among others. Kaskade added that the reimagined album will be released over the next 10 weeks, with a new track dropping each week.

The first single, "Turn It Down v3" (with Cop Kid), was released last Thursday. 

Earlier this fall Kaskade teased a partnership with DC Comics, which was later confirmed to be a collaborative, Superman-branded clothing line. The Superman collection included t-shirts, hoodies, hats, a comic book, and jackets.

