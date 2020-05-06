Kaskade Announces Twitch Stream of His Historic 2015 Coachella Set

Back in 2015, Kaskade was the only electronic dance music artist to perform on Coachella's main stage. In astonishing fashion, he went on to attract two of the largest crowds in Coachella's illustrious history, thrusting an EDM flagpole in the peak of mainstream music and marking the genre's territory in music's most ubiquitous live arena.

Kaskade is now turning back the clock to that monumental moment, as he took to Twitter today to announce a livestream event chronicling the milestone on Twitch.

"This is certainly electronic music's time," Kaskade told Mashable at the time. "When I saw the aerial shots, my eyeballs popped out and my jaw dropped," he continued. "It was insane to see it stretched so far back [last week] in photos because when I'm on stage it's a sea of people but you really can't see the depth."

For the mid-pandemic Coachella reveler whose cavernous, concert-less void still hasn't been filled after watching Kaskade's riveting 2015 set, the Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert documentary is certainly worth another watch. And if you want to pump yourself up for the re-broadcast, check out the jaw-dropping aerial drone footage from the set below.

Tune into the livestream event tomorrow, May 7th, 2020 at 6PM PST (9PM ET) via Kaskade's Twitch channel here.

