Skip to main content
Kaskade and deadmau5 Forge Collaborative Supergroup With New Single: Listen to a Preview

Kaskade and deadmau5 Forge Collaborative Supergroup With New Single: Listen to a Preview

Kx5 are slated for a massive debut on one of the biggest stages in electronic dance music, EDC Las Vegas.

Mark Owens

Kx5 are slated for a massive debut on one of the biggest stages in electronic dance music, EDC Las Vegas.

One of dance music's most celebrated collaborative sagas is initiating a fresh creative chapter under a new name. 

Kaskade and deadmau5 fired up the rumor mill yesterday when both artists took to social media to post a trio of color gradient snippets to Instagram. At the time, no one had any idea what to expect, but now it's safe to say they've over-delivered on the big reveal.

The "I Remember" co-producers have formalized a creative partnership under a new alias, Kx5, and their first track "Escape" (with HAYLA) is set for release in March. Kaskade and deadmau5's collaborations have historically been regarded as some of dance music's untouchable crown jewels, from "Move for Me" to "Beneath With Me."

With the announcement of Kx5, the two are signaling there's likely a lot more in the pipeline where those timeless releases came from.

Recommended Articles

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
EVENTS

Okeechobee 2022: Set Times, Festival Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the 2022 edition of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, learn about the event's policies, schedules and more.

By Brian Rapaport
4 hours ago
deadmau5 kaskade
NEWS

Kaskade and deadmau5 Forge Collaborative Supergroup With New Single: Listen to a Preview

Kx5 are slated for a massive debut on one of the biggest stages in electronic dance music, EDC Las Vegas.

By Cameron Sunkel
5 hours ago
max-kukurudziak-qbc3Zmxw0G8-unsplash
NEWS

Shared Google Sheet Launched In Effort to Support Ukrainian Artists and Record Labels

Supporters are encouraged to donate directly to the Ukrainian artists via Bandcamp.

By Cameron Sunkel
5 hours ago

We realize the next question on your mind is probably, "When can we expect the live debut of Kx5?" Luckily, the two superstars aren't beating around the bush. Kx5 are slated for a massive debut on one of the biggest stages in electronic dance music, EDC Las Vegas.

The dawn of Kx5 will be arriving in short order. Stay tuned for the full release of "Escape" on March 10th.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/2TebC8c

FOLLOW KASKADE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade
Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade
Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHaUGk

Related

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Teases Collaboration With deadmau5

Word of a collaboration between the two electronic music favorites first spread back in 2018, but they never released one.

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

Space Mom posted a preview of the massive midtempo track on Twitter.

deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner's New Collaboration, "Channel 43"

Anticipation continues to build for the follow-up release that's been eight years in the making.

kaskade deadmau5
NEWS

Watch Kaskade and deadmau5 Drop 2008 Hit "I Remember" at SoFi Stadium

Kaskade and deadmau5 turned the clock back to 2008 in a surreal moment during the former's momentous SoFi Stadium show.

[Press pic] Kaskade (c) Mark Owens
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Speeds Ahead With Second Monstercat & Rocket League Single, "Solid Ground"

New music from Kaskade and a new season of Rocket League drop this week.

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Deadmau5 Previews Upcoming BSOD Release, “No Way, Get Real”

BSOD's "No Way, Get Real" will be out in a few short days.

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
NEWS

deadmau5 Teases New Single, "COASTED"

"COASTED" is available for pre-save on Spotify and pre-add on Apple Music.

deadmau5, Dillon Francis, Kaskade
Lifestyle

deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Kaskade Dropped New Merch This Week

Fans can take home everything from hoodies to mini piñatas from this week's merch drop.