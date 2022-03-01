Kaskade and deadmau5 Forge Collaborative Supergroup With New Single: Listen to a Preview
One of dance music's most celebrated collaborative sagas is initiating a fresh creative chapter under a new name.
Kaskade and deadmau5 fired up the rumor mill yesterday when both artists took to social media to post a trio of color gradient snippets to Instagram. At the time, no one had any idea what to expect, but now it's safe to say they've over-delivered on the big reveal.
The "I Remember" co-producers have formalized a creative partnership under a new alias, Kx5, and their first track "Escape" (with HAYLA) is set for release in March. Kaskade and deadmau5's collaborations have historically been regarded as some of dance music's untouchable crown jewels, from "Move for Me" to "Beneath With Me."
With the announcement of Kx5, the two are signaling there's likely a lot more in the pipeline where those timeless releases came from.
Recommended Articles
Okeechobee 2022: Set Times, Festival Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know
Ahead of the 2022 edition of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, learn about the event's policies, schedules and more.
Kaskade and deadmau5 Forge Collaborative Supergroup With New Single: Listen to a Preview
Kx5 are slated for a massive debut on one of the biggest stages in electronic dance music, EDC Las Vegas.
Shared Google Sheet Launched In Effort to Support Ukrainian Artists and Record Labels
Supporters are encouraged to donate directly to the Ukrainian artists via Bandcamp.
We realize the next question on your mind is probably, "When can we expect the live debut of Kx5?" Luckily, the two superstars aren't beating around the bush. Kx5 are slated for a massive debut on one of the biggest stages in electronic dance music, EDC Las Vegas.
The dawn of Kx5 will be arriving in short order. Stay tuned for the full release of "Escape" on March 10th.
FOLLOW DEADMAU5:
Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/2TebC8c
FOLLOW KASKADE:
Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade
Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade
Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHaUGk