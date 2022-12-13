Kaskade and deadmau5 Break Records at Spectacular L.A. Coliseum Performance

It may have only been their second performance ever, but Kx5 are already writing themselves into electronic music history.

The formidable duo of deadmau5 and Kaskade debuted at EDC Las Vegas earlier this year to a jam-packed crowd under the electric sky, ultimately earning a nod as one of EDM.com's best performances of 2022. While we'd have to wait six months for their follow-up, Kx5's appearance at the L.A. Coliseum rose to the already sky-high expectations.

Now that the dust has settled, Pollstar and Billboard have confirmed the performance was record-breaking in scale. Kx5 now hold the record of having assembled the largest single-day concert by an electronic artist ever in North America. The headlining show drew a massive audience of 50,000 and netted $3.7 million in the process, according to a press release shared with EDM.com.

Kx5's performance saw the duo rinsing out recent singles "Escape," "Take Me High" and more as they march towards a hotly anticipated debut album cycle in 2023. They also took electronic dance music fans down memory lane by turning back the clock to beloved classics such as "I Remember."

The show also marked a nostalgic moment for Kaskade, who has waited over a dozen years since his last performance at the Coliseum during 2010's EDC Los Angeles. The celebratory moment arrived as the Coliseum celebrates "Coliseum Forever," an event series commemorating the venue's 100th anniversary.

