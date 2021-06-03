Kaskade to Headline First Dance Music Event in SoFi Stadium's History

Kaskade to Headline First Dance Music Event in SoFi Stadium's History

Considering the arena's capacity of 70,000, Kaskade's LA takeover has the potential to be the biggest headlining non-festival electronic concert of all-time.
Editor's Note: This article, which was originally published prior to the SoFi show's announcement, has been updated to reflect its details following the issue of a press release by Insomniac Events.

After teasing a "massive, massive announcement" on social media, Kaskade has shared the news of an upcoming show at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Grammy-nominated electronic music vet will kick off SoFi's summer concert season on Saturday, July 17th for the first dance music event in the stadium’s history. A press release issued to announce the event promises an "immersive audiovisual experience" in what is the largest LA solo headlining show of Kaskade's career. 

Considering the arena's seating capacity of 70,000 (with the ability to expand to 100,000), Kaskade's LA takeover has the potential to be the biggest headlining non-festival electronic concert of all-time. Fellow dance music superstar ILLENIUM recently announced a similarly large headlining gig at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, which has a capacity of 65,000.

"Every time I play in Los Angeles, it evokes this feeling that is unmatched anywhere else in the world. It’s that sensation of getting into your own bed after being away for too long, it’s heat in the cold and it’s comfort when anxiety has been playing its game," Kaskade said in a press release. "Any show I play in LA is something I keep protected. I make sure that when I do it, I come correct because it’s that meaningful to me. LA is home."

unnamed

"Coming out of quarantine, I really want to do something special for the west coast massive as well as all my fans who are willing to put the time in to travel. It needs to be just right," he continued. "There is a legacy I’ve been building here with LACC, Sun Soaked, Staples Center and so many of my other favorite shows. I believe that being one of the first artist’s to introduce SoFi Stadium to the public is a rare and awesome opportunity and this show is going to be a career high for me. I’m excited to share this with my audience and I’m honored to do this in LA, my home.”

Kaskade adds his SoFi show to a slew of notable performances lined up as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift across the globe. He has been confirmed to appear at Denver's Global Dance Festival, Chicago's North Coast Music Festival over Labor Day Weekend, and Electric Zoo's Cancún edition, among other events. He'll also be spinning at the famed Las Vegas pool party destination Wet Republic.

Fans can register now for first access to the ticket pre-sale, which begins Wednesday, June 9th at 10AM PT. General tickets will release on Friday, June 11th at 10AM PT. Show guidelines will be released—as needed—in July. 

