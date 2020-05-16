Kaskade Performs Breathtaking Set Atop Grand Canyon Skywalk

In a historic performance, Kaskade has netted a new achievement as the first producer to perform at the Grand Canyon Skywalk. In the first-ever effort, Kaskade brought his music to the wonder of the world, and performed against a breathtaking natural backdrop unlike any other.

The Skywalk is a horseshoe-like platform that extends seventy feet over the edge of the Grand Canyon. The tourist attraction is not for the faint of heart, however, as it has a see-through glass floor and towers an astounding 4,000 feet above the Grand Canyon floor.

The great heights did not seem to bother Kaskade in the slightest. As day turned to night, he danced on the glass floor the whole way through. The sunset performance included timeless Kaskade originals such as "I Remember" and "Disarm You" in addition to unreleased material, including an upcoming collaboration with Project 46.

Even as he delivered an unforgettable set, Kaskade appeared to be at a loss for words. The veteran producer took frequent opportunities to turn around and take in the view, seemingly in disbelief himself. As the darkness settled in, the night visual was equally stunning as the skywalk led him out in a gradient of lights.

