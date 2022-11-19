Skip to main content
Resorts World Las Vegas Inks Deal With Kaskade to Join Formidable 2023 Resident Lineup

Kaskade is set to debut at Resorts World's Zouk Nightclub in January 2023.

Mark Owens

The concrete has hardly dried from the conclusion of pool season in Las Vegas, but Resorts World's 2023 plans are already off to a strong start.

The Las Vegas Strip newcomer has wasted no time courting the world's most popular artists over the last two years—and now another notable name joins their ranks. Kaskade has been revealed as the latest high-profile DJ to ink a residency at Resorts World's Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub beginning in 2023.

The Chicago native and influential dance music producer has achieved another banner year by all accounts. Perhaps most notably, he joined forces with fellow Resorts World resident deadmau5 to form Kx5, and the two have been steadily marching towards the release of a hotly anticipated debut album.

kaskade sofi

Kaskade performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"Kaskade is a household name in the electronic music world and ignited the Vegas nightlife scene many know and love," Ronn Nicolli, Resorts World Las Vegas Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement shared with EDM.com. "We truly cannot wait for what he will bring to Zouk and AYU in 2023."

Resorts World's formidable lineup of DJ residents includes Zedd, Tiësto, Louis The Child, SLANDER and many more. Kaskade's first show on the property is at Zouk Nightclub on January 6th, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

