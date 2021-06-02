Kaskade Teases "Massive" Los Angeles Show

Los Angeles dance music fans are pumped up after Kaskade said "a massive, massive announcement" is on the way.

A new video shared by an ecstatic Kaskade has Los Angeles dance music fans pumped up.

The Grammy-nominated electronic music vet hasn't offered any more details at this time—including a date or location—but it's clear that a major show announcement is on the way. And by the excitement in his voice, it sounds like one of the biggest headlining gigs of his illustrious career could be on the horizon.

While we're unable to confirm, there's an outside chance that the show in question is at the Banc of California Stadium. The arena has championed dance music in recent weeks, tapping Kygo and RÜFÜS DU SOL for momentous headlining concerts at the mammoth 22,000-capacity concert venue, which serves as the home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC and the future home of the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC. However, it's important to note that a show at the stadium is merely speculation at this time.

"I have a massive, massive announcement coming in a couple days," he said in the video, which you can watch below.

Kaskade has a slew of notable performances lined up as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift across the globe. He has been confirmed to appear at Denver's Global Dance Festival, Chicago's North Coast Music Festival over Labor Day Weekend, and Electric Zoo's Cancún edition, among other events. He'll also be spinning at the famed Las Vegas pool party destination Wet Republic.

Fans should keep their eyes peeled on Kaskade's social media channels for more information in the coming days. We'll also update this article with dates and ticketing information.

