Kaskade Teases New Album In 2022
There simply aren't many artists as determined as Kaskade in the electronic music scene.
At age 50 and with more accolades than a Tom Brady trophy case, Kaskade seems to be hellbent on growth at this juncture of his storied career. He continues to challenge the limitations of what dance music artists can achieve, such as a historic performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and a momentous merch collab with DC Comics and Superman.
The iconic "Eyes" producer now has his sights set on 2022, taking to Twitter to tease a brand new album.
Kaskade recently announced that he was releasing a reimagined version of Fire & Ice, his 7th studio album, before releasing a "v3" version of one of its standouts, "Turn It Down." If he does indeed drop a new album next year, it would be his first since 2015's Automatic and his 10th overall, not including his esteemed Kaskade Christmas record.
"It’s cool to flip old jams and all but 2022 is calling for a new album and I am ready," Kaskade tweeted. "It’s been a minute but my head is in the right space now."
