Kaskade Wins Lawsuit Against KAOS Nightclub, Judge Awards $8 Million

The US District Court in Nevada has awarded Kaskade $8 million after the former Las Vegas nightclub KAOS canceled his residency.

US District Court Judge Andrew Gordon on Friday ruled in favor of Kaskade and Big City Dynasty Corp in the breach of contract suit. The iconic DJ's residency at KAOS Nightclub reportedly earned him a whopping $300,000 per night, which isn't uncommon for artists of his caliber.

"We are pleased that the court found in Kaskade's favor and upheld the parties' carefully negotiated agreement," Jordan Siev of Reed Smith LLP said in a statement.

Kaskade performs at SoFi Stadium. Keiki Lani Knudsen/Insomniac

According to a rep for Kaskade and a report from Billboard, he filed the lawsuit in December 2019 against the owners of FP Holdings, claiming he had several dates left in his contract. FP Holdings' attorneys countered Kaskade's claims, citing that it should not include the 30 shows scheduled for 2020 because they would not have occurred due to the pandemic.

"Kaskade could have performed several shows between Jan. 1 and March 15, 2020, before the shutdown order," Gordon stated. He added that the club did not make reasonable efforts to find other arrangements for Kaskade shows, such as drive-in or virtual concerts. Gordon also noted that the suit was filed more than three months before the pandemic.