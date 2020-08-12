Kaskade Invites "A Few Hundred" Fans to Zoom Listening Party for Latest Album

There's nothing more wholesome than seeing an artist, especially of Kaskade's caliber, interact with fans on a personal level. The esteemed DJ and producer hosted a Zoom meeting with "a few hundred of [his] homies," discussing his recent album Arkade Destinations Living Room.

The album is a new concept for Kaskade, into the world of lo-fi beats. Prior to dropping the full 17-track album, he debuted its lead singles, "Parasite" featuring Lucid Luv and "When You're Dreaming" featuring Finnstagram. The impressive collection of collaborations features a beautiful mix of muted synths, dreamy piano chords, jazz-inspired horns, and crisp percussion patterns. While it's a side-step from most of what we've heard in recent years from the traditional deep and progressive house artist, it was welcomed with no chagrin.

Kaskade's intimate connection with his followers is so apparent in the video he shared from the listening party. You can tell he truly cares what these strangers are feeling when they hear his art. Check out the clip below.

You can stream Arkade Destinations Living Room across all platforms here.

