Katy Perry Has a New Song With Zedd Coming Out This Year

Katy Perry and Zedd work 365 days a year.

After releasing her newest track alongside Alesso, pop superstar Katy Perry has even more plans in the dance music space in 2022.

A source told The Sun's "Bizarre" column that Perry has a lot coming down the pipeline for this year, and she is "determined to make 2022 her year." This includes a fiery collaboration with leading electronic music producer Zedd, but it won't be their first. They previously teamed up on "365," which was released on Valentine's Day in 2019.

In December 2021, Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre and has nearly sold out. The show has allowed her to become more "artistic" and spend time with her family.

"Her current Las Vegas residence has nearly sold out and there is a lot of new music in the works," The Sun reports. "A number of collabs have been set up, including a track with Zedd. Katy has got loads more surprises in store for the next 12 months." 

Perry also released a collaboration with dance music icon Alesso for "When I'm Gone," which premiered on ESPN during the halftime show for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Perry and Alesso were the first artists to ever debut a global music video at a live event on ESPN. 

Katy's adjustment to motherhood isn't slowing her down. She stated that she's finding a healthy balance between work and family. 

"Orlando and I just did a hike with our daughter," Perry said. "We went to look at some ducks and turtles because it's so important for me to have those moments every single day, especially when I'm working from 2pm to 9pm." 

