Kavinsky Announces First Album in Eight Years

Kavinsky Announces First Album in Eight Years

The fabled producer announced that the follow-up to 2013's "OutRun" is coming soon.
Author:
Publish date:

Kavinsky (via Bandcamp)

The fabled producer announced that the follow-up to 2013's "OutRun" is coming soon.

As detailed in an interview with the now-defunct blog BIGSTEREO, in 1986, a man was driving his Ferrari Testarossa and was tragically killed in a car accident. Not long after, he rose from the dead, returned to his iconic vehicle, and became the undead French producer we know as Kavinsky.

Since the release of 2013's OutRun album, fans of the fabled synthwave and French house producer and even just the retrowave aesthetic itself have been praying that he'd make his return. Luckily, those prayers have been heard and Kavinsky officially revealed that his first album in eight years is coming soon.

While details are scarce at the time of this article's publication, Kavinsky recently took to Twitter to share a picture that appears to be album art with the caption "Reborn" and the words "the story goes on." While this fueled speculation in and of itself, he confirmed the notion of a new album by updating his bio to say "NEW ALBUM COMING SOON."

For the unacquainted, Vincent Belorgey created this character in the mid-00s and is widely considered one of the most influential synthwave acts of all-time.

Even those unfamiliar with the genre have likely heard his track with Lovefoxxx of CSS, "Nightcall," a massive mainstream success that is oftentimes recognized for its inclusion in the Ryan Gosling-led film Drive. Kavinsky would later release OutRun and even see The Weeknd provide vocals for a rework of one of his tunes.

At the time of writing, a title or release date for Kavinsky's follow-up to OutRun has not been announced. 

FOLLOW KAVINSKY:

Facebook: facebook.com/KavinskyOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/iamKAVINSKY
Instagram: instagram.com/kavinsky
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xzTJiE

Related

deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner Announce First Collaboration in Eight Years, "Channel 43"

The upcoming single is the follow-up to their 2012 track "Channel 42" off of deadmau5's "> album title goes here <."

A photo of DJ/producer Getter (real name Tanner Petulla).
NEWS

Getter Announces Sophomore Album and New Gaming Team

The multi-genre producer is looking to follow up on the success of his debut album as well as break into the gaming/Esports world.

Color press photo of Skrillex in front of a white background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex Says the First of Multiple Albums is Almost Finished

On his Instagram, Skrillex teased that multiple follow-ups to 2014's Recess are on the way.

TroyBoi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Reveals Sophomore Album and New "V!BEZ" EP

Fans of the British producer are getting ready for the next "V!BEZ" EP and the follow-up to 2017's "Left Is Right."

87979270_10158338944274574_8255281954455289856_o
NEWS

Lady Gaga Announces New Album, Chromatica

After the release of her single "Stupid Love," the pop icon has announced the follow-up to Joanne.

the-midnight
INTERVIEWS

The Midnight on Seminal Album "Monsters" and the Volcanic Potential of Synthwave Culture [Interview]

"Synthwave is not especially new, but I am interested in being able to have it tell its own story from its own symbols and its own sense of time and place."

tchami
NEWS

Tchami Reveals Forthcoming "Year Zero" Remix Album

The house music superstar also announced that the first remix from the record will soon drop.

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Announce Social Media Hiatus to Work on New Album

The Chainsmokers will take a break from social media while working on the follow-up to World War Joy.