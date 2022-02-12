Kavinsky Confirms New Collaboration With The Weeknd

Skip to main content
Kavinsky and The Weeknd have been looking to follow up 2013's "Odd Look" for quite some time.

Kavinsky says his upcoming collaboration with The Weeknd has been a long time coming. 

Longtime fans of the synthwave pioneer will recall that he and The Weeknd previously joined forces in 2013, when the latter remixed the former's "Odd Look." In a new interview with NME, Kavinsky reminisces on that period of time, acknowledging The Weeknd's meteoric rise since then.

"My friend (the artist Prince 85) introduced me to him," Kavinsky says of meeting The Weeknd. "He was one of his collaborators and producers. I happened to just love his voice when I heard it so we did our track together back then very easily, very simply. This was way before he became super huge and was really accessible and available."

While much has changed since then, the two never lost sight of creating a follow-up track. While Kavinsky hasn't been as straightforward in saying when we can expect a release date, the stars seem to be aligning for it to arrive sooner than later.

"So something might happen—something might happen very probably," Kavinsky told NME. "It’s happening soon, and he is still such a nice guy."

The timing ties well with The Weeknd's recent wholesale embrace of dance music on his latest album, Dawn FM, which features production from Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, among others. Kavinsky is also gearing up for a massive album cycle of his own with the impending March 25th release of Reborn, his first LP in nearly nine years.

