Kavinsky Announces Release Date of First Single In Eight Years

"Renegade" will be the follow-up to the prolific synthwave artist's 2013 album "OutRun."
Kavinsky, one of the world's most prolific synthwave artists, is making his grand return after a near-decade-long hiatus.

In the early days of the summer, Kavinsky broke his radio silence with an announcement that a new album is on the way. Titled Reborn, the record is the follow-up to his 2013's seminal OutRun LP.

Now, after months of anticipation, fans can finally breathe easier after the release date for the album's first single has been revealed. Kavinsky took to Twitter to announce the track, dubbed "Renegade," as well as its November 19th arrival date. He unfortunately did not include a preview, so fans will have to stay on their toes to hear what the resurrected version of Kavinsky will sound like.

For those unfamiliar with Kavinsky, his releases have inspired countless synthwave artists over the years. This includes his 2013 song with The Weeknd (a rising star at the time) named "Odd Look" as well as his iconic track "Nightcall." The latter featured Lovefoxxx of CSS, was produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk, and was famously featured in the 2011 film Drive.

Understanding that fans have been waiting for nearly 10 years for new music, Kavinsky followed up the announcement with a tweet thanking his supporters for their years of patience.

At the time of writing, it's not yet known when Kavinsky's long-awaited album, Reborn, will be released.

