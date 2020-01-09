4xFar Festival Adds Kaytranada to All-Star Roster for Inaugural Event

Last week, 4xFar Music & Adventure Festival announced a special guest performance by Kaytranada at their inaugural music and outdoor festival in Coachella Valley, California.

It’s been four years after the multitalented 26-year-old debuted his first album, 99.9%, and fans have been chomping at the bit for fresh material from the Canadian producer/DJ ever since. His new album, Bubba, which was released in December of 2019, has already garnered critical acclaim. Also an audience favorite, it should come as no surprise that Kaytranada’s appearance at 4xFar is a huge draw for crowds eager to hear his new music live for the first time in the U.S.

The festival lineup boasts several of Kaytranada’s contemporaries including Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, with whom Kaytranada has collaborated on his previous album and will headline the first day of the festival.

Other acts like twice Grammy-nominated electronic duo Sofi Tukker, techno producer Maya Jane Coles, Mark Ronson & Q-Tip, and indie artists Kurt Vile & the Violators make up a part of the diverse roster.

Presented by Land Rover, 4xFar is unique in both its origins and aspirations to be more than just a music festival. It's positioned as an entertainment experience, and festivalgoers are invited to take part in outdoor adventures, panel discussions, and culinary delights right in the milieu of Coachella Valley.

4xFAR will take place at the Empire Grand Oasis on Jan 18th-Jan 19th, 2020.

For tickets and more information, visit 4xFAR.com.

