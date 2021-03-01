A Documentary About the Evolution of Kayzo's Career is in the Works

Longtime fans of Kayzo are in for a treat after the trap and dubstep superstar announced that his team has wrapped up an autobiographical documentary.

Kayzo took to Twitter to exult in the doc, which will offer a narrative of his explosive rise through the electronic dance music ranks. "So my team and I put together a 20 min documentary of the history and evolution of kayzo through the years and we just finished it," he wrote. "it makes me want to cry to be honest."

Check out Kayzo's announcement below. He is yet to announce an official title or release date of the documentary.

With a unique ability to blend punk and metal into his thunderous dubstep sound, Kayzo has grown to become one of the most beloved names in bass music since his early days in the industry. He has also solidified himself as one of its most coveted tastemakers, thanks to launch of his Welcome Records label.

The "Doghouse" brand proprietor has collaborated with a litany of major artists from both the electronic and rock music scenes, most notably Papa Roach, who enlisted him to breathe new life into their iconic nu metal track "Last Resort" in 2018. He went on to release his fan-favorite sophomore album Unleashed a year later, releasing 15 tracks in what proved to be a breakthrough for the 29-year-old artist.

