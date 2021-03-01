A Documentary About the Evolution of Kayzo's Career is in the Works

A Documentary About the Evolution of Kayzo's Career is in the Works

Longtime fans of Kayzo are in for a treat.
Author:
Publish date:

Kayzo (via Facebook)

Longtime fans of Kayzo are in for a treat after the trap and dubstep superstar announced that his team has wrapped up an autobiographical documentary.

Kayzo took to Twitter to exult in the doc, which will offer a narrative of his explosive rise through the electronic dance music ranks. "So my team and I put together a 20 min documentary of the history and evolution of kayzo through the years and we just finished it," he wrote. "it makes me want to cry to be honest."

Check out Kayzo's announcement below. He is yet to announce an official title or release date of the documentary.

With a unique ability to blend punk and metal into his thunderous dubstep sound, Kayzo has grown to become one of the most beloved names in bass music since his early days in the industry. He has also solidified himself as one of its most coveted tastemakers, thanks to launch of his Welcome Records label.

The "Doghouse" brand proprietor has collaborated with a litany of major artists from both the electronic and rock music scenes, most notably Papa Roach, who enlisted him to breathe new life into their iconic nu metal track "Last Resort" in 2018. He went on to release his fan-favorite sophomore album Unleashed a year later, releasing 15 tracks in what proved to be a breakthrough for the 29-year-old artist.

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO

Related

kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo Announces New Single "Say It" and Release Date

Kayzo fans, rejoice.

Kayzo and Crankdat
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo and Crankdat Raise Hell With Blistering Bass Burner "The Fire"

The single arrives on Kayzo's own Welcome Records banner.

kayzo
EVENTS

Watch Kayzo Drop Filthy Unreleased Dubstep Track at Ultra Taiwan

In his official return to the festival scene, Kayzo went as hard as you could imagine.

the prodigy
NEWS

A Documentary About Legendary Electronic Outfit The Prodigy is in the Works

"The time feels right for us to tell the story of our band."

Slander Kayzo
NEWS

SLANDER & KAYZO ARE RELEASING A COLLABORATIVE EP!

Collaborative EP's are always fun.

graves and Kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Graves Teases Unreleased Kayzo Collab

graves and Kayzo are teasing an unreleased collaboration on Twitter.

Kayzo
NEWS

BlesstheFall, Memphis May Fire and More Featured on Kayzo's Upcoming Album

Kayzo's upcoming album's got metalcore crossovers galore.

A press photo of producers Valentino Khan and Kayzo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Valentino Khan and Kayzo Mix Hardstyle with Bass Music in "Novocaine"

Mad Decent is the home of Valentino Khan and Kayzo's collaboration.