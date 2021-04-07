Kayzo, Sullivan King and Papa Roach are Dropping a New Song Next Week

Fans can now pre-save "Domination," which has the looks of one of the biggest electronic-rock crossovers of the year.

In what has the looks of one of the biggest electronic-rock crossovers of the year, Papa Roach, Kayzo, and Sullivan King have teamed up for a dream collaboration.

King hasn't collaborated with Papa Roach until now, but the fabled rock band famously enlisted Kayzo to breathe new life into their iconic nu metal jam "Last Resort" in 2018. As far as the two producers go, they haven't joined forces on an original track since 2015's blistering "Till We Die."

King revealed a collaboration between the three on Twitter back in January, lighting a fuse of anticipation that led to today's official announcement of "Domination," which will drop on April 16th.

The artists have not yet shared an official preview. While there are a number of "Domination" rips floating online, we've decided not to share one out of respect for the artists and labels involved.

You can pre-save the track here ahead of its April 16th release and check out Papa Roach's announcement below.

