Keith Urban Says Daft Punk Was His Dream Collaborator

The decorated country-pop recording artist said Daft Punk "was probably top of my list of artists who I really, really, admire."

It's becoming more and more clear that Daft Punk's 2021 split had far-reaching consequences way beyond the confines of electronic dance music.

Speaking to Eamonn Kelly of Smooth Radio's sister station Smooth Country, decorated country-pop recording artist Keith Urban called out the legendary electronic duo as his dream collaborator, saying he was "heartbroken" by the robots' shocking breakup.

"I really wanted to do something with Daft Punk, and I was heartbroken that they’ve disbanded," Urban said. "That was somebody who was probably top of my list of artists who I really, really, admire—the work that they have done in the studio. Because it’s the highest level of that kind of craftsmanship. They’re just unbelievably great at it."

Urban broke into the EDM space back in June 2020, when he teamed up with dance music producer Dzeko on an anthemic pop-house track called "Both Still Young." Released via Casablanca Records, the single proved to be an international crossover hit.

Check out the full interview below. To hear the Daft Punk excerpt, jump to the 3:54 mark.

