New Memories? Kid Cudi and David Guetta Are Back In the Studio

New Memories? Kid Cudi and David Guetta Are Back In the Studio

David Guetta/YouTube

Those memories Kid Cudi sang about back in 2009? They may not be the best after all.

The chart-topping "Memories" rapper has revealed he's back in the studio with David Guetta, whose turn-of-the-century hit may soon receive a long-awaited follow-up.

"I ran into David Guetta last night in Paris at dinner. We're in the studio right now," Cudi tweeted. "Let that sink in."

It's sinking in deep, considering Cudi recently revealed a new album in the works, which may be his last. Whether or not his work with Guetta will appear on that record remains to be seen.

And fans shouldn't hold their breath. It may be a while, since Cudi also said the album will not drop in 2023.

All we can do at the moment is turn back to the clock to 2009, when "Memories" soundtracked every house party from Miami to Los Angeles. The song, which appeared on Guetta's One Love album, has stood the test of time as a generational dance anthem.

