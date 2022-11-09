New Memories? Kid Cudi and David Guetta Are Back In the Studio
Those memories Kid Cudi sang about back in 2009? They may not be the best after all.
The chart-topping "Memories" rapper has revealed he's back in the studio with David Guetta, whose turn-of-the-century hit may soon receive a long-awaited follow-up.
"I ran into David Guetta last night in Paris at dinner. We're in the studio right now," Cudi tweeted. "Let that sink in."
It's sinking in deep, considering Cudi recently revealed a new album in the works, which may be his last. Whether or not his work with Guetta will appear on that record remains to be seen.
And fans shouldn't hold their breath. It may be a while, since Cudi also said the album will not drop in 2023.
Recommended Articles
New Memories? Kid Cudi and David Guetta Are Back In the Studio
Run it back to 2009, when "Memories" soundtracked every house party from Miami to Los Angeles.
Brothers Gino and Andrew Gomez Drop Tech House Heater, "Miami"
The sultry dance record pays homage to their roots with pumping basslines and jungle-influenced drums.
Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Is Launching a New Event In the Bahamas
After his release from prison, the disgraced entrepreneur is heading back to the site of his calamitous festival to organizer a "treasure hunt."
All we can do at the moment is turn back to the clock to 2009, when "Memories" soundtracked every house party from Miami to Los Angeles. The song, which appeared on Guetta's One Love album, has stood the test of time as a generational dance anthem.
FOLLOW KID CUDI:
Facebook: facebook.com/kidcudi
Twitter: twitter.com/KidCudi
Instagram: instagram.com/kidcudi
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ejTOjK
FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:
Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC