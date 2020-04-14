Kid Cudi Unveils New Single Ahead of Forthcoming "Entergalatic" LP

Kid Cudi has pulled the curtain on the first single from his forthcoming Entergalatic album, a spellbinding hip-hop number called "Leader of the Delinquents."

The track represents Cudi's first solo single since 2016. That year, he dropped his sixth studio album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin', which featured André 3000 and Pharrell Williams, among other acclaimed collaborators. In 2018, he teamed up with Kanye West to form the powerhouse duo KIDS SEE GHOSTS before releasing an eponymous album via Ye's GOOD Music imprint.

Kid Cudi has long championed dance music, as he joined forces with Steve Aoki in 2013 for a larger-than-life rework of his single "Pursuit of Happiness," which went on to become one of the genre's most celebrated remixes. He also featured on David Guetta's hit single "Memories" back in 2010.

At the time of writing, Kid Cudi has not divulged a release date for Entergalatic.

H/T: Pitchfork

