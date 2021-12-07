Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Kill Paris' Upcoming Album Will Mark End of an Era, Dawn of New Musical Alias
Kill Paris' Upcoming Album Will Mark End of an Era, Dawn of New Musical Alias

The Kill Paris alias will soon be put to rest, but Hobbie Sound's journey is only just beginning.
Matt Miggz

The Kill Paris alias will soon be put to rest, but Hobbie Sound's journey is only just beginning.

It's a bittersweet day for fans of Kill Paris

As the electronic music vet's forthcoming new album Beginning Again nears its release, so too does the end of the line for his Kill Paris alias. Penning a short reflection on social media, Paris recapped the past 15 years of his illustrious career. "There have been ups and downs," he wrote. "From begging venues to let me play for free...all the way to playing to a sold out crowd at Red Rocks. I'm extraordinarily lucky."

But while he's persisted through thick and thin, he stated that he's creatively found himself out of alignment with the alias in more recent times. "All things must change, as must I," he added, "and my values, goals, and sound are evolving in a way that require me to let go of this chapter of my life."

The origins of the alias harken back to the producer's inspirations from the Shakespearean tragedy Romeo & Juliet. A reference to the character Count Paris, Juliet's materialistic suitor, Kill Paris became synonymous with the artist's mission to achieve his goals while preserving authenticity. He considered the name a foundational reminder of his journey to find joy in his creative lane without the expectations of achieving fame or materialistic possessions. 

Fear not, though, because Kill Paris won't be leaving the dance music ecosystem entirely. He said his upcoming album will serve as a primer for what fans can expect under his new alias, Hobbie Sound.

Kill Paris' Beginning Again album cycle kicks off with the upcoming single "Terms & Conditions," out next week.

