The Splice subscription service has provided budding electronic music producers with many useful tools over the years, helping them build and evolve their unique sounds. Dubstep producers were thrilled to get a sample pack created by Kompany, "Kollection Vol. 1" with their Splice subscriptions last year, and that pack has been downloaded over one million times to date.

The venerated dubstep producer and sound designer has now put forth his second collection of original samples, Kollection Vol. 2. Hundreds of samples—including loops and one-shots—are included, providing a wide arsenal of sounds to buff any sample collection.

"On 'Kollection Vol 2.' I really dove in on the sounds by expanding the variety and quality. This in turn makes the sounds more 'usable' for all producers but especially the ones still learning some of the ropes," said Kompany. "They’re super easy to manipulate and get endless variations form, allowing for unique creative output from people using the sounds."

This Friday, September 4th, Kompany will join EDM.com for an Instagram takeover to showcase a slew of samples from the new pack and their uses in his original music. Keep your eyes peeled on our Instagram.

You can peruse Kompany's Kollection Vol. 2 sample pack here.

