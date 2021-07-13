Korea's New COVID-19 Rules Restrict the BPM of Music in Gyms

Korea's New COVID-19 Rules Restrict the BPM of Music in Gyms

Officials hope slower music will lead to a lower risk of infection, leading to what become an immediately controversial new restriction impacting gyms.
Author:
Publish date:

Sven Mieke

Officials hope slower music will lead to a lower risk of infection, leading to what become an immediately controversial new restriction impacting gyms.

In a wave of new COVID-19 regulations impacting gyms, the South Korean government has restricted what type of music patrons will be allowed to listen to. 

In a move that many perceive to be a blatant overreach, officials are setting the expectation that gyms will not be allowed to play music over 120 BPM (beats per minute) for group fitness classes. That leaves slim pickings for electronic music fans looking to get in the flow during a workout.

The new restriction ostensibly impacts group cardio, aerobics, and spin classes, where invigorating music plays an important role. The regulation is especially counterintuitive given that higher BPM songs generally play a critical role in setting an appropriately brisk group fitness pace, thereby leading to productive workouts. 

As Reuters notes, Korea's President Moon Jae-in appeared at a COVID-19 response meeting and seemed to lament the need for increased restrictions on business owners and the public. "I can't help but feel very sorry to once again ask the citizens for a bit more patience," he said.

It also widely accepted that the presence of music during a workout boosts overall athletic performance and reduces fatigue. For example, studies have concluded that the ideal tempo for running is 123 to 131 BPM, and 125 to 140 BPM for cycling. 

The logic for the BPM restriction comes from a belief that slower workouts will mean less heavy breathing. Less heavy breathing will therefore produce fewer airborne droplets and fewer opportunities to infect nearby patrons by proxy.

Related

Mysteryland
NEWS

Major Music Festival Group Files Suit Against Dutch Government Over COVID-19 Restrictions

"They can’t let us dangle anymore."

mask
NEWS

New COVID-19 Restrictions Ban Festivals and Organized Gatherings in Paris, 11 Other French Cities

No more than 10 people are allowed to congregate in public places and gatherings of over 1,000 people have been banned.

A photo of The Hakkasan Grid from its grand debut courtesy of Powers Imagery, LLC.
NEWS

1,600 Laid Off by Hakkasan Group Due to COVID-19 Gathering Restrictions

The Hakkasan Group has been hit hard by lawmaker response to the novel coronavirus.

SARS-CoV-2 (purple) scanning electron microscope
NEWS

7 Ways COVID-19 is Affecting the Music Industry At Large

...And what the future might hold for as all.

Ultra Music Festival Stage
NEWS

Ultra Abu Dhabi Postponed Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The debut of Ultra Abu Dhabi will not go as planned because of the new coronavirus.

20190902000455_0
EVENTS

Insomniac Officially Postpones EDC Korea Due to COVID-19 Concerns

EDC Korea is the latest major festival brand to wave the white flag due to the impact of COVID-19.

general
NEWS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Rolls Back Capacity Restrictions for Large Venues

A successful vaccination campaign thus far is allowing venues to ease restrictions and inch closer to hosting large events at scale.

General
EVENTS

ReUnite Festival Sparks Swift Backlash After Illicit Desert Gathering Defies COVID-19 Regulations

Firsthand accounts circulating on social media also claim that one attendee died at the unauthorized event.