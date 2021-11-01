Kraftwerk Announce 2022 Tour Following Induction to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Following their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, legendary electronic music group Kraftwerk are taking a victory lap.

It's a circuit through North America that has been long overdue. In 2020, the pioneering band had intended to celebrate their momentous 50-year anniversary with a tour, but their plans were scrapped in the wake of the pandemic.

However, as they say, good things come to those who wait, and there's even more to celebrate with Kraftwerk's newly announced 2022 summer run. After six rejections for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration, the German quartet couldn't be denied. This past weekend, the iconic Computer World producers were finally welcomed into the elite club alongside a formidable class of artists including Carole King, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, and Todd Rundgren.

Kraftwerk. Peter Boettcher

Kraftwerk's upcoming 24-stop tour will see the return of their signature 3D live sets. It's the first time in five years the group is bringing back their ever-evolving, immersive experience stateside, and there's little doubt this run will be bigger and bolder than ever.

Tickets to Kraftwerk's 2022 tour go on sale this Friday, November 5th.

May 27: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 29: Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace

Jun 1: Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Jun 2: Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Jun 4: Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Detroit

Jun 6: Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Jun 8: Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Jun 10: North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA

Jun 11: Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Jun 17: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Jun 18: Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Jun 19: Washington, DC - The Anthem

Jun 22: Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theatre @ Dr. Phillips Center

Jun 24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Jun 25: Memphis, TN - Crosstown Theater

Jun 27: Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

Jun 28: Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

Jun 30: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul 3: San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre

Jul 5: Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium

Jul 6: San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Jul 8: Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Jul 9: Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Jul 10: Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

