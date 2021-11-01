Kraftwerk Announce 2022 Tour Following Induction to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Following their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, legendary electronic music group Kraftwerk are taking a victory lap.
It's a circuit through North America that has been long overdue. In 2020, the pioneering band had intended to celebrate their momentous 50-year anniversary with a tour, but their plans were scrapped in the wake of the pandemic.
However, as they say, good things come to those who wait, and there's even more to celebrate with Kraftwerk's newly announced 2022 summer run. After six rejections for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration, the German quartet couldn't be denied. This past weekend, the iconic Computer World producers were finally welcomed into the elite club alongside a formidable class of artists including Carole King, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, and Todd Rundgren.
Kraftwerk's upcoming 24-stop tour will see the return of their signature 3D live sets. It's the first time in five years the group is bringing back their ever-evolving, immersive experience stateside, and there's little doubt this run will be bigger and bolder than ever.
Tickets to Kraftwerk's 2022 tour go on sale this Friday, November 5th.
Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates
May 27: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 29: Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace
Jun 1: Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Jun 2: Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Jun 4: Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Detroit
Jun 6: Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Jun 8: Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Jun 10: North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA
Jun 11: Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Jun 17: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Jun 18: Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Jun 19: Washington, DC - The Anthem
Jun 22: Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theatre @ Dr. Phillips Center
Jun 24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Jun 25: Memphis, TN - Crosstown Theater
Jun 27: Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater
Jun 28: Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
Jun 30: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul 3: San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
Jul 5: Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium
Jul 6: San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Jul 8: Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Jul 9: Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Jul 10: Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
