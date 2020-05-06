Florian Schneider, Pioneering Co-Founder of Kraftwerk, Dead at 73

Florian Schneider, who co-founded iconic electronic band Kraftwerk in Düsseldorf back in 1970, has tragically passed away at the age of 73.

Kraftwerk co-founder and German compatriot Ralf Hütter confirmed that the legendary electronic artist, who celebrated his 73rd birthday on April 7th, "passed away from a short cancer disease just a few days after his 73rd birthday."

Prior to his Schneider's unfortunate passing, Kraftwerk was primed for a barnstorming summer tour of North America in celebration of the group's landmark 50th anniversary, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 concerns.

During his time with Kraftwerk, Schneider was regarded as one of the most pioneering artists of his generation as a founding member of the prolific, trailblazing electro outfit. Over the course of his involvement with the band, he released ten studio albums, which included the seminal Autobahn LP, which was inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. Schneider's impact on not just the electronic music industry, but also the music industry at large, cannot be understated. He was so revered that David Bowie even named his song "V-2 Schneider" which appeared on his iconic 1977 album Heroes, after Schneider, acknowledging at the time that he was a major influence.

Our deepest condolences go out to Schneider's family and loved ones, and the entire Kraftwerk fanbase.