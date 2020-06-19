If you're a diehard Kraftwerk fan and you don't subscribe to either Tidal or Amazon Music, now is the time because a handful of the legendary group's releases are set to be released for the first time. Starting on July 3rd, the music platforms will be rolling out Dolby Atmos Music versions of previous Kraftwerk projects.

Dolby Atmos Music mixes "create a fully-encompassing soundstage which makes listeners feel like they’re inside the music." Songs created using the technology lend to a more immersive experience because their creators are able to strategically place distinct audio elements into a three-dimensional sound field, which isn't possible in stereo.

Among the "first time on digital" releases that Tidal and Amazon are unveiling are a Dolby Atmos mix of Kraftwerk's 2017 Grammy Award-winning 3-D The Catalogue documentary as well as the original German versions of five of the group's albums, Trans Europa Express, Die Mensch-Maschine, Computerwelt, Techno Pop, and The Mix, marking the first time they will be available to stream and download worldwide. They were previously available in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Rendering the news even more special is the fact that subscribers will be able to experience Kraftwerk in an extremely immersive way following the death of one of it's co-founders, Florian Schneider, who tragically passed away at the age of 73 in April 2020.

You can familiarize yourself with Dolby Atmos Music and hear an example of its enveloping sonics here.