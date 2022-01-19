Skip to main content
Krewella Announce Headline Tour and New Album, "The Body Never Lies"

Krewella Announce Headline Tour and New Album, "The Body Never Lies"

A month after the album drops, the sisters will take on 20 cities for a spring tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Olivia van Rye

A month after the album drops, the sisters will take on 20 cities for a spring tour across the U.S. and Canada.

In just 24 hours, Krewella stunned and galvanized fans with back-to-back announcements.

Starting off the week on a high note, the sisters announced that the follow-up to their 2020 album, zer0, will be arriving on March 4th, 2022. In less than two months, 10 new tracks from the superstar duo will hit the airwaves in The Body Never Lies.

The record will feature Krewella's recently released collabs, "Never Been Hurt" (with BEAUZ) and "No Control" (with MADGRRL). With one song dipping into house territory and the other leaning towards bass and hardstyle, it seems safe to assume the upcoming album will see Jahan and Yasmine take on a number of sub-genres in the electronic sphere.

Just one day after the reveal, they returned with news of an eponymous 20-city tour. This spring, Krewella will hit the road for both live and DJ sets across the U.S. and one show in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Articles

nervo
EVENTS

NERVO Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Group

The twins will join Zedd, Tiësto and more as residents at Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub.

1 hour ago
Marbs by Myles Heidenreich
MUSIC RELEASES

Marbs Broadens Scope of Desert Hearts Black Imprint With latest EP, "Minds on the Run"

The project features a remix from Spanish techno veteran Oscar L.

4 hours ago
Zamna Festival 2022, Afterlife
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Reawakens Tulum to Kick Off 2022 With 6 Nights of Dance Music

After last years’s postponement, Zamna Festival returned stronger than ever, headlined by the likes of Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.

4 hours ago

Krewella's "The Body Never Dies" tour kicks off on Friday, April 1st, 2022 in Seattle. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now. Those interested will have to join the duo's Discord server embedded in the tweet below for the exclusive password.

FOLLOW KREWELLA:

Facebook: facebook.com/krewella
Instagram: instagram.com/krewella
Twitter: twitter.com/Krewella
Spotify: spoti.fi/3x6gmfv

Related

madeon
EVENTS

Madeon Announces 13-Stop "Good Faith Forever" 2022 Tour

The new tour will see Madeon and Yung Bae take on 13 cities across the U.S., Canada, and France next year.

said the sky
NEWS

Said The Sky Announces Sophomore Album "Sentiment" and 2022 Tour

The 36-stop tour will see him perform new music to fans all throughout the spring of 2022.

Krewella Press Image - zer0 album release - Good on you ft. Nucleya
MUSIC RELEASES

Krewella Announce New Album, Drop Lead Single "Good on You" ft. Nucleya

Krewella are set to drop their first new album in three years when zer0 comes out on January 31st, 2020.

rezz
NEWS

REZZ Announces 2021 North American Headline Tour

REZZ, who also announced a new single on the way, said the tour will feature "the biggest production" of her career thus far.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Krewella and BEAUZ Team Up for Anthemic Dance Track, "Never Been Hurt"

The two sisters teamed up with BEAUZ for the sultry single.

Krewella - zer0 Album Release
MUSIC RELEASES

Krewella Release Long-Awaited Sophomore Album, Zer0

Hot on the heels of their singles "Good On You" and "Greenlights," Krewella unveiled their highly anticipated LP, Zer0.

REZZ Spiral Stage Production Concept
EVENTS

"The Most REZZ Thing You've Ever Seen": Space Mom Shares Preview of Trippy "Spiral" Tour Production

The "Spiral" tour will see REZZ take on 15 cities for shows inspired by her latest album.

IMG_6799
NEWS

ATLiens Announce Upcoming Invasion Tour [Interview]

With over 20 dates across the U.S. and Canada, be sure to catch this out of this world duo in a city near you.