Krewella Announce Headline Tour and New Album, "The Body Never Lies"

In just 24 hours, Krewella stunned and galvanized fans with back-to-back announcements.

Starting off the week on a high note, the sisters announced that the follow-up to their 2020 album, zer0, will be arriving on March 4th, 2022. In less than two months, 10 new tracks from the superstar duo will hit the airwaves in The Body Never Lies.

The record will feature Krewella's recently released collabs, "Never Been Hurt" (with BEAUZ) and "No Control" (with MADGRRL). With one song dipping into house territory and the other leaning towards bass and hardstyle, it seems safe to assume the upcoming album will see Jahan and Yasmine take on a number of sub-genres in the electronic sphere.

Just one day after the reveal, they returned with news of an eponymous 20-city tour. This spring, Krewella will hit the road for both live and DJ sets across the U.S. and one show in Vancouver, Canada.

Krewella's "The Body Never Dies" tour kicks off on Friday, April 1st, 2022 in Seattle. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now. Those interested will have to join the duo's Discord server embedded in the tweet below for the exclusive password.

