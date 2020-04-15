Krewella, Mija, and more to perform at Net.Werk Live Stream Tomorrow

As DJs and producers continue to look for more ways to connect with their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, at-home dance parties via live stream have never been more popular. The biggest names in electronic music have live streamed concerts, production courses, think tanks, and more in recent weeks and are consistently looking for new and exciting angles. Enter Net.Werk, a new live stream event hosted by CRAY that features an all-women and LGBTQ+ lineup.

Net.Werk's female-dominated lineup features Krewella, WHIPPED CREAM, Mija, and Sophie Hawley-Weld from SOFI TUKKER, among other talented women. Also appearing on the bill are Elephante, Varien, and KANDY. All proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund, which aims to help those in the music community affected by the impact of the pandemic.

You can tune into the stream, which will kick off at 3PM ET (12PM PST) tomorrow, April 16, via Bandsintown.

H/T: Billboard