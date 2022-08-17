"A Truly Special Moment": Watch KSHMR Perform On a Raft In Kashmir
Dance music superstar KSHMR has released the full recording of his recent DJ set in Kashmir, a performance he called "a truly special moment" in his career.
Heading out to the middle of a lake with the ravishing landscape of Kashmir in the background, KSHMR made a statement. During the hourlong set, aptly titled "KSHMR in Kashmir," a mixture of fluid synths, indulgent percussion and blissful Indian melodies and textures are weaved throughout.
His musical roots are deeply ingrained in Indian culture, and the set represents a beautiful ode to where he comes from.
EDM.com spoke with KSHMR last year about how his Indian roots influenced the sound and journey of Harmonica Andromeda, his stunning debut album. He told us that he enjoys taking otherwise small items such as the harmonica—the primary instrument on the album—and making it sound bigger than it is.
KSHMR's music has long been deeply inspired by Indian culture.
"It's satisfying from a storytelling perspective," he said at the time. "It's picking something small like that and teaming with Andromeda, something so massive and galactic."
You can watch the full "KSHMR in Kashmir" performance below.
