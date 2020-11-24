KSHMR Teases New 2021 Album

KSHMR is preparing to kiss 2020 goodbye and kick off 2021 with a bang.

It seems the renowned dance music producer and Dharma Worldwide label head has a new album on the horizon. KSHMR wiped his Instagram account today and only six posts remain, all of which pertain to the upcoming project. He was cryptic in the teaser's details, however, only divulging a release date of January 15th, 2021 and a website.

One of the posts contains a short audio preview, which should delight longtime fans of KSHMR due to the Middle Eastern-inspired sound present. It features spacey vocal swells and nature foley, akin to his signature hypnotic yet soaring Dharma sound. You can check out the preview below.

At the time of this article's publishing, KSHMR hasn't announced the album's title or tracklist. He has, however, published a countdown that will ostensibly sputter out when the album drops. It could also of course be tied to something else entirely, like a tour, but all signs point to an album.

You can check out the countdown and sign up for updates here.

FOLLOW KSHMR:

Facebook: facebook.com/KSHMRmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KSHMRmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kshmr

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fU2pHD