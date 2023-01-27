Kaskade and deadmau5 Reveal Release Date of Debut Kx5 Album
Fans of deadmau5 and Kaskade can finally mark their calendars for the release of Kx5, the duo's self-titled debut album.
It's been a fast-and-furious ride for Kx5 since the advent of the project less than a year ago. After launching the moniker in March 2022 with the release of "Escape," the tandem of legendary electronic music producers dropped a dizzying string of singles as they teased Kx5, one of the year's most anticipated electronic albums.
Those include stunning collaborations with Elderbrook ("When I Talk") and The Moth & The Flame ("Alive"), the latter of which was named one of EDM.com's best songs of 2022. Next up is a single with fellow red-hot dance music duo SOFI TUKKER, Kx5 revealed today.
Kaskade and deadmau5 went on to perform live as Kx5 for the first time at EDC Las Vegas before a momentous concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where they headlined the largest single-day concert by an electronic artist ever in North America, drawing an audience of 50,000. Check out our expansive gallery from the record-breaking show here.
Kx5 is scheduled to release on March 17th. Fans can pre-save the album here.
