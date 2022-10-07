Listen to a Haunting Teaser of Kx5's Unreleased Single, "Alive"

After announcing their collaborative Kx5 project earlier this year and stunning fans with its debut live set at EDC Las Vegas, deadmau5 and Kaskade have unveiled a preview of their third single, "Alive."

"Alive" is a collaboration with famed alternative rock outfit The Moth & The Flame, whose spacey vocals bellow through a haunting house beat: “I was the water and you were the boat / You said you’re drownin’, though I kept you afloat."

Dark waves appear in the accompanying visualizer before viewers are taken to the deep depths of the ocean, where an ominous sea creature emerges from the shadowy subterrane.

Since officially joining forces as a duo earlier this year, Kaskade and deadmau5 have swept fans off their feet with a pair of stunning singles ahead of Kx5's debut album, which is expected to release in early 2023. Their house single "Escape" (with HAYLA) went on to claim "Dance Song Of The Year (Radio)" at the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Awards and inspired an 8-bit video game.

It wasn't long before they followed with the dazzling "Take Me High," revealing more of the stylistic aesthetic that fans can expect on the upcoming LP, perhaps 2023's most anticipated dance album. The duo rea now gearing up for a massive stadium concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on December 10th.

"Alive" is scheduled to drop on Friday, October 14th. You can pre-save it here.

