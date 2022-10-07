Skip to main content
Listen to a Haunting Teaser of Kx5's Unreleased Single, "Alive"

"Alive" is the third single off the forthcoming debut album from Kx5, the collaborative moniker of Kaskade and deadmau5.

Leah Sems

After announcing their collaborative Kx5 project earlier this year and stunning fans with its debut live set at EDC Las Vegas, deadmau5 and Kaskade have unveiled a preview of their third single, "Alive."

"Alive" is a collaboration with famed alternative rock outfit The Moth & The Flame, whose spacey vocals bellow through a haunting house beat: “I was the water and you were the boat / You said you’re drownin’, though I kept you afloat."

Dark waves appear in the accompanying visualizer before viewers are taken to the deep depths of the ocean, where an ominous sea creature emerges from the shadowy subterrane.

Since officially joining forces as a duo earlier this year, Kaskade and deadmau5 have swept fans off their feet with a pair of stunning singles ahead of Kx5's debut album, which is expected to release in early 2023. Their house single "Escape" (with HAYLA) went on to claim "Dance Song Of The Year (Radio)" at the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Awards and inspired an 8-bit video game.

LF System
MUSIC RELEASES

Chart-Topping Duo LF System Drop Groovy House Track, "Hungry (For Love)"

Bubbly disco synths and a powerful vocal combine in this rapturous house track.

By Brooke Bierman
daft punk
GEAR + TECH

Check Out These Early Daft Punk Helmet Concept Images From the '90s

Some early concepts featured wigs, according to one internet sleuth.

By Mikala Lugen
hardwell
EVENTS

Hardwell to Talk Hiatus, New Music and Career Lessons at ADE 2022

Diplo, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou and Richie Hawtin were also added to the conference program, which is now finalized.

By Rachel Kupfer

It wasn't long before they followed with the dazzling "Take Me High," revealing more of the stylistic aesthetic that fans can expect on the upcoming LP, perhaps 2023's most anticipated dance album. The duo rea now gearing up for a massive stadium concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on December 10th.

"Alive" is scheduled to drop on Friday, October 14th. You can pre-save it here.

