Kygo, Disclosure, Jonas Blue, More Featured on 106th Edition of "Now That's What I Call Music!"

Remember Now That's What I Call Music!, the compilation series that blew up in the 90s and early 2000s? The fabled series is still around and it recently released its jaw-dropping 106th edition, which features a few of EDM's brightest artists.
Dance music artists featured on Now That's What I Call Music! 106 include Kygo, Disclosure, Regard, Jonas Blue, HOSH, and breakthrough "ily (i love you baby)" producer Surf Mesa, who was born two years after the first Now compilation released.
Now That's What I Call Music! has come a long way since its inaugural release in 1998. That edition featured "MMMBop" by Hanson, "As Long As You Love Me" by Backstreet Boys, and "Say You'll Be There" by Spice Girls, among other timeless guilty pleasure tunes. If you don't feel old yet, you will after watching the album's TV commercial below.
Now That's What I Call Music! 106 will be released on July 24th, 2020. You can view the full tracklist below and pre-order the album here.
Now That's What I Call Music 106 Tracklist:
1. Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
2. Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
3. Break My Heart - Dua Lipa
4. Secrets - Regard & RAYE
5. Flowers - Nathan Dawe feat. Jaykae
6. Breaking Me - Topic & A7S
7. ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa & Emilee
8. death bed (coffee for your head) - Powfu & beabadoobee
9. Naked - Jonas Blue & MAX
10. Midnight (The Hanging Tree) - HOSH with 1979 feat. Jalja
11. Head & Heart - Joel Corry feat. MNEK
12. Pour The Milk - Robbie Doherty & Keees
13. Power - Ellie Goulding
14. In Your Eyes - The Weeknd
15. I'm Ready - Sam Smith & Demi Lovato
16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) - The 1975
17. Don't Wanna - Haim
18. Daisies - Katy Perry
19. Lose Somebody - Kygo & OneRepublic
20. If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
21. Wait For You - Tom Walker
22. Dinner Guest - AJ Tracey feat. MoStack
23. Rover - S1mba feat. DTG
24. Don’t Need Love - 220 KID & GRACEY
25. Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
26. Like That - Doja Cat feat. Gucci Mane
27. Party Girl - StaySolidRocky
28. I Dunno - Tion Wayne feat. Dutchavelli & Stormzy
29. THE SCOTTS - THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi
30. Who's That What's That - Niko B
31. Houdini - KSI feat. Swarmz & Tion Wayne
32. Calling On Me - Sean Paul & Tove Lo
33. Fake Friends - PS1 feat. Alex Hosking
34. Tondo - Disclosure & Eko Roosevelt
35. Save A Kiss - Jessie Ware
36. Weird! - YUNGBLUD
37. Little Thing Called Love - Ronan Keating
38. Village - Paul Weller
39. Surrender - Natalie Taylor
40. No Right To Love You - Rhys Lewis
41. You'll Never Walk Alone - Michael Ball, Captain Tom Moore & The NHS Voices of Care Choir