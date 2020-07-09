Kygo, Disclosure, Jonas Blue, More Featured on 106th Edition of "Now That's What I Call Music!"

Remember Now That's What I Call Music!, the compilation series that blew up in the 90s and early 2000s? The fabled series is still around and it recently released its jaw-dropping 106th edition, which features a few of EDM's brightest artists.

Dance music artists featured on Now That's What I Call Music! 106 include Kygo, Disclosure, Regard, Jonas Blue, HOSH, and breakthrough "ily (i love you baby)" producer Surf Mesa, who was born two years after the first Now compilation released.

Now That's What I Call Music! has come a long way since its inaugural release in 1998. That edition featured "MMMBop" by Hanson, "As Long As You Love Me" by Backstreet Boys, and "Say You'll Be There" by Spice Girls, among other timeless guilty pleasure tunes. If you don't feel old yet, you will after watching the album's TV commercial below.

Now That's What I Call Music! 106 will be released on July 24th, 2020. You can view the full tracklist below and pre-order the album here.

Now That's What I Call Music 106 Tracklist:

1. Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo

2. Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

3. Break My Heart - Dua Lipa

4. Secrets - Regard & RAYE

5. Flowers - Nathan Dawe feat. Jaykae

6. Breaking Me - Topic & A7S

7. ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa & Emilee

8. death bed (coffee for your head) - Powfu & beabadoobee

9. Naked - Jonas Blue & MAX

10. Midnight (The Hanging Tree) - HOSH with 1979 feat. Jalja

11. Head & Heart - Joel Corry feat. MNEK

12. Pour The Milk - Robbie Doherty & Keees

13. Power - Ellie Goulding

14. In Your Eyes - The Weeknd

15. I'm Ready - Sam Smith & Demi Lovato

16. If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) - The 1975

17. Don't Wanna - Haim

18. Daisies - Katy Perry

19. Lose Somebody - Kygo & OneRepublic

20. If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

21. Wait For You - Tom Walker

22. Dinner Guest - AJ Tracey feat. MoStack

23. Rover - S1mba feat. DTG

24. Don’t Need Love - 220 KID & GRACEY

25. Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey

26. Like That - Doja Cat feat. Gucci Mane

27. Party Girl - StaySolidRocky

28. I Dunno - Tion Wayne feat. Dutchavelli & Stormzy

29. THE SCOTTS - THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

30. Who's That What's That - Niko B

31. Houdini - KSI feat. Swarmz & Tion Wayne

32. Calling On Me - Sean Paul & Tove Lo

33. Fake Friends - PS1 feat. Alex Hosking

34. Tondo - Disclosure & Eko Roosevelt

35. Save A Kiss - Jessie Ware

36. Weird! - YUNGBLUD

37. Little Thing Called Love - Ronan Keating

38. Village - Paul Weller

39. Surrender - Natalie Taylor

40. No Right To Love You - Rhys Lewis

41. You'll Never Walk Alone - Michael Ball, Captain Tom Moore & The NHS Voices of Care Choir