Full Tracklist for Kygo's "Golden Hour" Album Appears Online, Including Collaborators

Thanks to the time difference in New Zealand, Kygo fans in the U.S. can now view the full tracklist for the tropical house kingpin's forthcoming Golden Hour LP.

Earlier this week, Kygo announced that the Golden Hour pre-order will officially be dropping this Friday, May 15th. He also posted the album's expansive tracklist, an 18-track song-cycle of collaborations. However, he inked out each and every collaborator, sending his rabid fanbase into a furious vortex of theories as to who appears on the highly anticipated record. He then softened the blow the following day by revealing one of the artists, OneRepublic.

You can now view the official pre-release in the Apple Music NZ store here and check out the full tracklist below, which was posted by a diligent Twitter user and Kygo super-fan. As of the time of writing, Kygo's camp has not divulged a release date for Golden Hour.

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/kygo