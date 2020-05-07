Kygo Releases New "Golden Hour" Merch Capsule Collection

Just in time for summer, tropical house kingpin Kygo today announced the unveiling of a new capsule collection, which is inspired by the artwork for his upcoming Golden Hour LP.

Teaming up with Los Angeles-based designer Marc Keiser, Kygo designed the capsule collection with his signature sun-kissed imagery of palm trees and warm blue and orange hues, which evokes nostalgic sentiments of pineapple-wedged drinks and sublime sunsets. Unveiled in anticipation of the release of Golden Hour, the collection includes trucker hats, hooded sweatshirts, sweat shorts, and socks.

Kygo announced Golden Hour back in March before revealing the album's lead single a few days later, the tropical house and pop hybrid "Like It Is," which flaunts a tandem of monster features in Tyga and Zara Larsson. He followed with another Golden Hour cut, "I'll Wait," a joint effort with renowned ODESZA collaborator Sasha Sloan, in early April before unveiling the record's third single "Freedom (feat. Zak Abel)."

Check out the full scope of the capsule collection via the official merch site here.

