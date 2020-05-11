Kygo Shares Tracklist for Forthcoming "Golden Hour" Album

Fresh off the release of his Golden Hour merchandise line, Kygo continues to promote his forthcoming album—and sometimes in the most tormenting of ways.

The tropical house kingpin took to Twitter this morning to share the record's official tracklist. Spanning an expansive 18 songs, the announcement is as mouthwatering as it is tantalizing, considering he hid the featured artists.

The Golden Hour capsule collection was a nice initiative for Kygo fans, but even the coziest of hoodies won't console them after being teased like this. In a move that should surprise no one, EDM Twitter is aflame with conjecture behind who exactly is featured on the album.

Many fans are speculating that one of the collaborations is with Selena Gomez, who teamed up with Kygo on the international smash "It Ain't Me." Another popular theory is that The Weeknd is featured on the LP, since Kygo is known to champion his sound and loosely alluded to a collaboration in a 2017 interview with PAPER.

Along with the tracklist, Kygo announced that the pre-order will be live this Friday, May 15th, 2020. In the meantime, you can peruse his new capsule collection here.

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/kygo