Kygo Purchases Minority Stake in Top-Selling Finnish Alcohol Company

Highlighted by warm chord progressions and sun-kissed xylophone plucks, Kygo's music has long been synonymous with summer. The tropical house pioneer is now taking his bubbly brand from figurative to literal, bottling it into a new partnership with top-selling Finnish alcohol business The Long Drink Company.

The company's flagship product is the "Finnish Long Drink," a 5.5% ABV libation described as a "refreshing citrus soda with a premium liquor kick" with roots that go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Finland in the aftermath of World War II. Unsure of how to serve drinks quickly to the country's visitors, the government needed a "revolutionary new liquor drink," and the rest is history. In Finland, the phrase "lonkero," which translates to "long drink" in English, refers to a mixed drink concocted with gin and grapefruit soda.

Joining Kygo as a co-owner is world-class golfer and 5-time PGA Tour Championship winner Rickie Fowler. They were brought onboard by award-winning Fantastic Four actor Miles Teller, who had asked Kygo to DJ his wedding in Hawaii back in September 2019. Kygo tried the Long Drink there for the first time and immediately loved the taste.

"I first heard of Long Drink when I was DJing my good friend Miles Teller’s wedding in Hawaii last year," said Kygo. “We all had them and I loved the taste. The company’s vibe really matched our brand and what we’ve been building so we couldn’t be more excited to be involved."

The Long Drink has experienced volcanic success since its 2018 debut, branching out in the US to New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and more. The company is also planning on expanding to California, Arizona, and Florida. Over the course of the last year, the sales have increased by a staggering 750%.

"I’m thrilled to be partnering with Kygo and Rickie," Teller adds. "Both these guys are at the top of their game and they are a perfect fit for Long Drink. I look forward to collaborating with them and being on the front lines as we continue to expand the awareness and growth of Long Drink across the country."

