Kygo Partners With E-Learning Startup for Electronic Dance Music Production Course

If you've ever wanted to learn how to produce dance music from one of the industry's biggest stars, now is your chance. A new Silicon Valley startup called Monthly has partnered with dance music superstar Kygo to offer an end-to-end music production course.

With the promise of producing three release-ready songs in 30 days, Kygo's course is extremely immersive and hands-on. According to Kygo's course page on Monthly's website, patrons are able to learn a slew of music production techniques from the tropical house pioneer. They will learn how he arranges his music, layers his sounds, how he produces and manipulates vocal chops, and the way he programs drums, basses and synths, among other components. Users will be guided through a step-by-step curriculum complete with video lessons, project files, and feedback sessions.

Kygo is one of six new celebrities to launch classes on Monthly, which has a similar business model to popular online education platform MasterClass. Grammy Award-winning OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, Milk Bar founder and MasterChef judge Christina Tosi, award-winning YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober, prominent LA choreographer Kyle Hanagami, and fabled sneaker designer The Shoe Surgeon have also joined the platform.

The new workshops are available for enrollment for a limited time. To enroll in Kygo's electronic music production course, which costs $279, navigate here.