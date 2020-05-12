Kygo Announces New OneRepublic Collab Out This Friday

After tormenting fans with the incomplete tracklist for his forthcoming Golden Hour LP, Kygo took to Instagram one day later to unveil one of its long-awaited collaborations.

He also revealed that the single, "Love Somebody," featuring OneRepublic, will be released this Friday, May 15th.

Yesterday, Kygo shared a graphic depicting Golden Hour's official tracklist, which spans 18 songs. However, he crossed out each and every collaborator, sending EDM Twitter into a furious rabbit hole of theories as to who will appear on Kygo's highly anticipated third studio album.

"Love Somebody" marks the second time Kygo has teamed up with OneRepublic and its prolific frontman, Ryan Tedder. Back in January 2018, they released their collaborative single "Stranger Things," which appeared on Kygo's second studio album Kids In Love. Tedder has long been a fan of Kygo, tweeting back in 2017, "...for those of you who don't know, Kygo is possibly the nicest human being on planet earth (& crazy talent)."

