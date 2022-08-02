Kygo Reveals New Album In the Works
Prior to taking the stage for his headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022, Kygo revealed his next album is in the works.
In an interview on Audacy's "The Julia Show," Kygo said he's been hard at work in the studio and isn't hesitating to test-drive new IDs that might appear on the forthcoming LP during his live sets.
"I'm working on a lot of music," Kygo said. "I was just in L.A. this whole week in the studio. Hopefully I have an album ready soon."
Recommended Articles
Relive Tomorrowland 2022 With Over 50 Full Sets From the Festival's Three Weekends
The festival's YouTube channel uploaded full sets from Hardwell, Alesso and many more.
deadmau5 Is DJing at a "Bohemian Nighttime Pool Party" In Las Vegas
The "Jungle Cat" party will take over FUHU and Aya Dayclub on Thursday, August 11th.
Historic Circus Records Imprint Announces Expansion With New Label, Circus Electric
Circus Records is creating a fresh space for the bold and boundary-pushing side of bass music.
The upcoming project will be Kygo's first long-form effort since the release of 2020's Golden Hour. This year, the "Higher Love" producer has certainly been ramping up his output with a slew of singles, including back-to-back tracks alongside Dean Lewis this summer: "Lost Without You" and "Never Really Loved Me."
Lewis' appearance alongside Kygo at Grant Park was one of many. Kygo was sure to deliver a set Chicagoans won't soon forget after uniting with Chance The Rapper and Bulls mascot Benny The Bull.
You can watch the interview below.
FOLLOW KYGO:
Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bNxrT3