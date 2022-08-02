Kygo Reveals New Album In the Works

Prior to taking the stage for his headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022, Kygo revealed his next album is in the works.

In an interview on Audacy's "The Julia Show," Kygo said he's been hard at work in the studio and isn't hesitating to test-drive new IDs that might appear on the forthcoming LP during his live sets.

"I'm working on a lot of music," Kygo said. "I was just in L.A. this whole week in the studio. Hopefully I have an album ready soon."

Kygo performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022 in Miami, Florida. Alive Coverage

The upcoming project will be Kygo's first long-form effort since the release of 2020's Golden Hour. This year, the "Higher Love" producer has certainly been ramping up his output with a slew of singles, including back-to-back tracks alongside Dean Lewis this summer: "Lost Without You" and "Never Really Loved Me."

Lewis' appearance alongside Kygo at Grant Park was one of many. Kygo was sure to deliver a set Chicagoans won't soon forget after uniting with Chance The Rapper and Bulls mascot Benny The Bull.

You can watch the interview below.

