Watch Kygo and Ryan Tedder Perform "Lose Somebody" on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show"

Kygo and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last night, July 23rd, 2020 to perform their hit single "Lose Somebody."

The track, which appeared on Kygo's momentous third studio album Golden Hour, was stripped down in stunning fashion via a virtual set. Each artist patched in from their own homes and went on to seamlessly collaborate on the show. Performances like these push the envelope of the robust livestreaming landscape in the wake of COVID-19, which continues to decimate the live entertainment industry.

You can check out the performance below.

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3eY6LwY